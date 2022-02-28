These were our favorite looks from this year’s SAG awards

Lady Gaga attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

It’s our favorite season of the year: Awards.

Since the Golden Globes ceremony didn’t technically happen this year, awards season officially kicked off with the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, and wow, it was great to see some fashion walk down the red carpet.

The COVID-19 pandemic obviously put a pause on live award shows, but now that cases are still declining and vaccines and testing is readily available, we were able to have a live, mask-free award show -- and it was wonderful.

So without further ado, here are some of our favorite looks that made their way down the red carpet.

Lady Gaga in Armani Privé

Lady Gaga attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) (2022 Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) (2022 Kevin Mazur)

Kerry Washington in Celia Kritharioti

Kerry Washington attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) (2022 Kevin Mazur)

Hoyeon Jung in Louis Vuitton

HoYeon Jung attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) (2022 Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman in Saint Laurent

Nicole Kidman attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) (2022 Getty Images)

Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana

Helen Mirren accepts the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award onstage during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Vanessa Hudgens in Versace

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) (2022 Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé

Cate Blanchett attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) (2022 Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose in Valentino

Ariana DeBose attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) (2022 Getty Images)

Leslie Odom Jr. in Balmain

Leslie Odom Jr. attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) (2022 Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain in Dior

Jessica Chastain, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," poses in the press room during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage) (2022 WireImage)

Jennifer Hudson in Vera Wang

Jennifer Hudson attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Venus Williams in Dolce & Gabbana