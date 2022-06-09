Riff On This: DJ Junebuhg looks to leave a legacy in Florida’s music scene

ORLANDO, Fla. – Growing up in a household filled with Latin music, DJ Junebuhg found himself in love with a different sound — rap.

“There was always Latin music playing until I came around and then it started to change,” Junebuhg said.

The young aspiring deejay would often take his parents’ tapes and record over the original music with songs from the radio.

It was in eighth grade when he got a chance to deejay at a school event, eventually getting to spin at the school prom. His music love continued growing even when his family left New Jersey for the Sunshine State in 1993.

Carrying his record bag, Junebuhg was off to his first party in Central Florida at a community center in Poinciana.

After chatting with another deejay at the party, Junebuhg had a chance to spin a few records. The sound went from Miami bass music, which was very popular in the early 90s, to hip hop/rap with a flip of a record.

“I had some good treats, hip hop records that weren’t even playing on the radio at the time known as white label records. People weren’t used to that vibe but got used to it and that’s how I introduced myself as a deejay here in Florida” Junebuhg said.

What started as a hobby of recording mixtapes soon turned into a business for the young deejay.

Junebuhg started deejaying house parties and clubs, becoming well-known for his mixtapes hosted by up-and-coming artists that became household names like Akon.

Now, as a producer, Junebuhg is working on a fourth album entitled “Aida” after his mother passed away a year and a half ago.

DJ Junebuhg entitles album after his mother Aida that passed away a little over a year ago. (wkmg)

The album release date is set for his mother’s birthday on June 17. There’s even a song or two on there for Aida that Junebuhg said is also meant for anyone who has ever lost someone too.

Song titles on DJ Junebuhg's latest album set to release June 17th, 2022. (WKMG)

His work doesn’t stop there. Junebuhg is also working on a documentary of his almost 30 years of work in Florida and there may also be a book in the future.

“It’s about leaving a legacy for my kids and grandkids now,” Junebugh said. “It’s not bout me anymore, whatever I do is for them.”