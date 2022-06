Fireworks light up the sky over the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol on July 4, 2013 in Washington, D.C.

Once a year Americans get together with family and friends to celebrate America’s birthday.

While the day is full of food, fun and fireworks, let’s think about the importance of the day and see how much you really know about the United States and fun trivia dealing with July 4.

So before you fire up the grill on Independence Day, find out how much you really know about the Fourth of July holiday.