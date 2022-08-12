5 new TV shows you should be streaming this weekend

It may be the dog days of summer, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a whole crop of new TV shows just waiting for you to watch.

From Netflix to Amazon, there really is something for everyone on this list. Happy binging!

‘A League Of Their Own’

You may be thinking to yourself that this is already a classic movie that replays on TV all the time, but think again.

This is a reimagined version of the beloved 1992 flick, and it’s a TV series instead. Created and starring Abbi Jacobson (from “Broad City”), this version of “A League Of Their Own” will feel pretty familiar to fans of the movie, but it takes a look at some of the things the movie missed, like race and sexuality. Fans of the original will surely love it.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

‘Never Have I Ever’

The third season of Mindy Kaling’s teen rom-com is finally back and we couldn’t be more excited. This quirky and charming comedy deserves way more love than it’s gotten, and given how season two ended (no spoilers here), season three should start out on a high note. If you want something easy to watch that will just make you laugh and giggle, consider checking this one out.

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Uncoupled’

It feels like it’s been a while since we’ve seen Neil Patrick Harris back on a sitcom, so it’s great to see him doing his thing on Netflix’s “Uncoupled.” Harris plays a gay man who was just broken up with after a 17 years of being in a relationship. Modern dating is hard for anyone who hasn’t done it in almost two decades, but add on gay dating on top of it and you’ve got yourself a pretty funny and relatable TV show for queer people.

Where to watch: Netflix

‘What We Do In The Shadows’

This mockumentary about a group of ancient vampires being roommates in the modern world is by far the funniest comedy on TV that you’re probably not watching. Already in its fourth season (and recently just nominated for Best Comedy at the Emmys), “What We Do In The Shadows” is just plain silly and stupid. It’s a mindless show to watch, but the joke writing and gags they pull off are so funny and smart that you have to tip your hat to the writers and performers. Seriously, go watch this show.

Where to watch: FX/Hulu

‘The Sandman’

Comic book fans, this one is for you!

Fans have been asking for years for an adaptation of “The Sandman,” and DC comics and Netflix finally answered the call and made one of the most interesting (and kind of scary) comic book adaptations in the past few years. Fans of the comic books know all about the titular character, but if you have no clue, just know that the Sandman controls your dreams. We’ll leave it at that. This one is a must watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

What shows are you currently binging? Let us know in the comments below.