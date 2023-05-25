Watch Lizzo pay tribute to Tina Turner with explosive performance of ‘Proud Mary’

Lizzo performs in support of her "Special" release at Chase Center on November 12, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The Queen of rock ‘n’ roll may be gone, but the tributes to Tina Turner are starting to pour in, and that includes Lizzo.

The singer had a concert in Arizona Wednesday night, and she wasted no time in paying tribute to the late and great Turner. There are so many songs Lizzo could have performed, but she kept things nice and easy with a cover of the classic “Proud Mary.”

Before Lizzo graced the crowd with her incredible pipes, she acknowledged the impact that Turner had on not only her life, but for everyone’s life.

“Today, we lost an icon,” Lizzo said. “And I haven’t allowed myself to be sad. I haven’t allowed myself to cry about it. And I don’t want to right now because I’d much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is. As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of rock ‘n’ roll.”

She went on to say three times that “There would be no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner!’

I couldn’t agree more, Lizzo.

Her performance of “Proud Mary” was every thing you’d want it to be. As she sang the slow part of the song, Lizzo was doing Tina’s signature moves, including moving her arm back and forth while swaying.

When the song picked up, Lizzo let it absolutely rip! No one can match Tina’s vocals, but Lizzo did an excellent job. And of course, she followed Tina’s signature dance moves all the way till the end.

