$900 million! Powerball jackpot soars to third-largest in game’s history

(Damian Dovarganes, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Someone has to win eventually, right?

Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending Monday’s jackpot to an estimated $900 million.

If someone wins, they have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The top prize is the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history, Powerball said in a statement early Sunday.

The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.