NSYNC teases 1st new song since 2002. Here’s a sample

“Bye Bye Bye,” it turns out, was a lie.

Orlando’s most — or second most, depending on who you ask — popular boy band, NSYNC, is back.

The now middle-aged man band has released a 40-second tease of a brand new song, the first time they’ve recorded together in 21 years.

The song “Better Place” doesn’t signify a new album, at least not yet. It’s from the soundtrack to the upcoming “Trolls Band Together” movie.

NSYNC member Justin Timberlake voices one of the characters in the film.

Anxious fans can listen to the sample here.

The tease comes two days after NSYNC made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they presented an elated Taylor Swift with an award.

