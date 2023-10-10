68º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

How many people have won the Powerball jackpot in Florida? More than most states

Pennsylvania tops the list, just ahead of Florida

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lottery, Florida, Entertainment, Money, Jackpot
FILE -- Powerball ticket on July 19, 2023. (wdiv)

The Powerball lottery jackpot reached over $1.5 billion on Monday evening, making records as the fourth-largest U.S. lottery prize after rolling over for 34 drawings in a row.

With many Florida residents taking part in hopes of taking home that grand prize, how likely are they to actually win?

According to the Powerball website, that figure sits at one in roughly 292 million — close to 0%.

Despite the low odds, there have been several Florida jackpot winners in the past, according to OLBG.

In a study published earlier this year, OLBG stated that Florida has had 17 total jackpot winners, landing the state at No. 2 on a ranking of total winners per state (tying with New York).

One of the more recent wins happened in 2016, when someone from Melbourne Beach managed to snag winnings from a three-way $1.6 billion jackpot win, sharing the luck with two other people from Tennessee and California. The Florida winner’s ticket had been bought at a Publix.

The top 10 ranking of states based on jackpot winners can be found below:

RankingStateTotal Jackpot
Winners		Overall Jackpot
Total		Average Winnings
Per Ticket
1Pennsylvania18$2.56 billion$142.18 million
2Florida17$4.92 billion$298.68 million
2New York17$4.26 billion$250.56 million
3California16$8.47 billion$529.46 million
4Indiana14$2.42 billion$172.84 million
5New Jersey12$3.08 billion$256.76 million
6Missouri11$2.16 billion$196.72 million
7Louisiana10$612.2 million$61.22 million
8Wisconsin9$1.92 billion$213.32 million
8Arizona9$1.96 billion$217.64 million
9South Carolina8$2.39 billion$298.28 million
10Minnesota7$1.17 billion$167.71 million

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email