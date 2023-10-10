How many people have won the Powerball jackpot in Florida? More than most states

The Powerball lottery jackpot reached over $1.5 billion on Monday evening, making records as the fourth-largest U.S. lottery prize after rolling over for 34 drawings in a row.

With many Florida residents taking part in hopes of taking home that grand prize, how likely are they to actually win?

According to the Powerball website, that figure sits at one in roughly 292 million — close to 0%.

Despite the low odds, there have been several Florida jackpot winners in the past, according to OLBG.

In a study published earlier this year, OLBG stated that Florida has had 17 total jackpot winners, landing the state at No. 2 on a ranking of total winners per state (tying with New York).

One of the more recent wins happened in 2016, when someone from Melbourne Beach managed to snag winnings from a three-way $1.6 billion jackpot win, sharing the luck with two other people from Tennessee and California. The Florida winner’s ticket had been bought at a Publix.

The top 10 ranking of states based on jackpot winners can be found below:

Ranking State Total Jackpot

Winners Overall Jackpot

Total Average Winnings

Per Ticket 1 Pennsylvania 18 $2.56 billion $142.18 million 2 Florida 17 $4.92 billion $298.68 million 2 New York 17 $4.26 billion $250.56 million 3 California 16 $8.47 billion $529.46 million 4 Indiana 14 $2.42 billion $172.84 million 5 New Jersey 12 $3.08 billion $256.76 million 6 Missouri 11 $2.16 billion $196.72 million 7 Louisiana 10 $612.2 million $61.22 million 8 Wisconsin 9 $1.92 billion $213.32 million 8 Arizona 9 $1.96 billion $217.64 million 9 South Carolina 8 $2.39 billion $298.28 million 10 Minnesota 7 $1.17 billion $167.71 million

