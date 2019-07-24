5 new TV shows and movies to stream on Netflix right now

Thank goodness Netflix is constantly releasing new TV shows, stand-up specials and movies, or else what else would we do with out free time?

This past month has seen the return of some Netflix favorites, new stand-up specials that will have you in stitches and a new mini-series that will shake you to your core.

Happy binging, y'all!

"Queer Eye"

Every few months Netflix releases a new season of the popular "Queer Eye" just so we can all get in a really good cry. The Fab 5 is back in Kansas City to transform lives with their gay magical powers. Will it pull at your heartstrings? Yes. Will you cry like a little baby? Of course. Will you learn any good cooking tips from Antoni? Probably not. But that's why we continue to watch and love "Queer Eye."

"Aziz Ansari: Right Now"

Comedian Aziz Ansari was riding high until he faced #MeToo allegations from a woman who went on an upsetting date with the comedian. Many people were split on the accusations because the incident read as more of a bad date than an assault. That's why it's very interesting to watch Ansari tackle this topic in his new stand-up special because he has been so mum about it since the allegations surfaced in January of 2018. Things get pretty serious in this stand-up special, but Ansari does a good job of using his dry sense of humor to lighten the mood when need be.

"When They See Us"

A lot of people already know the story on how the Central Park 5 were wrongly accused of a crime they didn't commit years ago, but to see it play out in action in Netflix's new mini-series "When They See Us" is a whole other thing. Ava DuVernay directed this powerful mini-series and forces viewers to face an uncomfortable truth. Some parts of "When They See Us' are very hard to watch, but it's important that viewers watch and understand the circumstances of this situation. You won't regret diving deep into this incredible mini-series.

"Stranger Things 3"

We're going to assume that most people who are fans of "Stranger Things" already binged the third installment the second it was released earlier this month, but for those who haven't jumped on the "Stranger Things" train, what are you waiting for? Sure, the seasons tend to be released not as often as other shows, but the wait is so worth it. Fingers crossed season four will come out in the not-so-distant future.

"Documentary Now!"

Need a good laugh? Let us introduce you to one of the most criminally underrated TV shows on today. "Documentary Now!" is a sketch TV show from former SNL pals Seth Meyers, Bill Hader and Fred Armisen. "Documentary Now!" is basically a parody on our obsessions with documentary films, and each episode picks a famous documentary, or a style of documentary and just makes fun of it. It's so much fun to see Hader and Armisen make up over-the-top characters who exist in these mockumentary spoofs. The newest season was released on Netflix last month and has tons of laughs, especially in an episode where Cate Blanchett guest stars.

What are your favorite TV shows you've been watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.

