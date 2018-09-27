AMC brings 'Hocus Pocus' back to theaters for limited time

It's not just a bunch of "Hocus Pocus." the Sanderson sisters are back, just in time for the movie's 25th anniversary.



AMC Theaters is bringing the Disney classic movie back to theaters for Halloween.



The 1993 film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as three witches who try and suck the lives out of the children in Salem, Massachusetts.



Three kids intercept their plan, however, and cause havoc.



"Hocus Pocus" will play in select AMC theaters between Oct. 26 and Oct. 31. Tickets cost $5 and go on sale Friday. A list of showtimes is available now at the AMC Theaters website.



