Award for best-ever proposal goes to ... this director, hands down

Glenn Weiss, winner of an outstanding director award, and Jan Svendsen react after getting engaged onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles (Kevin Winter/Getty Images).

Got a tissue handy? This unexpected moment absolutely stole the show Monday night at the Emmy Awards: When Director Glenn Weiss took the stage to give an acceptance speech, and proposed to his girlfriend.

Just watch it for yourself. Take a minute. It's worth it, we promise.

While accepting the Emmy for outstanding directing for a variety special, #Oscars director Glenn Weiss proposes to his girlfriend… and she says yes. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/FcyUipMlx1 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2018

Jan Svendsen wasn't the only one surprised. The cameras panned over to her, sitting in her seat before eventually rising to join Weiss on stage, and she was visibly shaking. And the celebrities in attendance were beside themselves, as well.

CNN said it best, reporting: "Leslie Jones' caught-on-camera reaction pretty much summed up how everyone in the audience -- many seen wiping away tears -- seemed to feel about the moment."

It was beyond touching.

"Jan, you are the sunshine in my life," he said. "And mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."

Weiss had just told the crowd that he just lost his mother about two weeks ago. He was being honored for his work calling the shots at The Academy Awards.

At the end of his speech, he even thanked The Academy, which might have seemed a little confusing for a second, but there you have your explanation.

Anyway, of COURSE Svendsen said yes. She looked overjoyed and stunned, all rolled into one. But the crowd was absolutely here for it, cheering and obviously moved by the romantic gesture as Weiss presented Svendsen with his mother's ring.

"I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above," he said. "Will you marry me?"

Twitter erupted after the proposal.

"The man that's going to be with me is going to propose to me on the Emmys," Jones cracked.

Here are some more tweets we enjoyed:

Glenn Weiss just killed the marriage proposal game for any dude popping the question over the next 5 years!!! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/nfkIPmKRFQ — Evan Cleaver (@EvanCleaver) September 18, 2018

John Oliver: "On behalf of everyone in this room, I would like to thank Glenn Weiss' fiancee for saying yes. This could have been a very different evening. You really came through" #Emmys https://t.co/0T9BwigEAF pic.twitter.com/tH1SeONrLq — Variety (@Variety) September 18, 2018

Did we just get a live on-air marriage proposal?! 💍 Congrats to Glenn Weiss & fiancé! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/SslEcSTQlf — Dish Nation (@DishNation) September 18, 2018

Sorry, other guys who were waiting for their acceptance speeches to propose. Looks like Glenn beat you to the punch.*

*Not an original joke/stole this from Twitter and Emmys host Colin Jost.

