Beyonce and Jay-Z to stop in Orlando on joint tour

ORLANDO, Fla. - Beyonce and Jay-Z are heading to the City Beautiful for a stop on their On The Run II Tour.

The married duo announced a world-wide stadium tour Monday with a stop at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Aug. 29.

Beyonce will be performing hit singles from her "Lemonade" album, while Jay-Z performs from his album "4:44." Both earned Grammy nominations for Album of the Year.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off July 25 in Cleveland.

Orlando isn't the only Florida stop for Bey and Jay. They'll also perform in Miami on Aug. 31.

Tickets go on sale March 19. Information on how to purchase them can be found here.

