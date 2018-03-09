500,000 expected at Bike Week 2018 in Daytona Beach

Bikers fill the streets of Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of bikers will roar into Daytona Beach starting Friday as Bike Week officially gets underway.

Organizers are predicting up to 500,000 people will attend the event, which is in its 77th year.

Police are urging bikers to be on the lookout for drunken and careless drivers.

While Bike Week is centered along Main Street, organizers say visitors should expect larger than normal crowds at area beaches.

