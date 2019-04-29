Entertainment

Celebrities react to death of 'Boyz N The Hood' director John Singleton

Singleton was taken off life support Monday afternoon

By Jack Roskopp - Graham Media Group

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

John Singleton, the Oscar-nominated director and writer of the ground-breaking film "Boyz N The Hood," died Monday afternoon, according to reports. 

Singleton was taken off life support on Monday after he suffered a stroke a couple weeks ago while in the ICU. 

"John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want to thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time," the Singleton family said in a statement. 

Many celebrities have begun to offer condolences and share happy memories of the pioneering director and writer. Here are a few. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Graham Media Group 2019