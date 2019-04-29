Celebrities react to death of 'Boyz N The Hood' director John Singleton

John Singleton, the Oscar-nominated director and writer of the ground-breaking film "Boyz N The Hood," died Monday afternoon, according to reports.

Singleton was taken off life support on Monday after he suffered a stroke a couple weeks ago while in the ICU.

"John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want to thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time," the Singleton family said in a statement.

Many celebrities have begun to offer condolences and share happy memories of the pioneering director and writer. Here are a few.

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton. Having trouble finding enough words to share just… https://t.co/SlQGwDEHU7 — Regina King (@ReginaKing) April 29, 2019

JOHN SINGLETON . A GENIUS .

Thank you for capturing US like no other . 😭🙏🏽🖤 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 29, 2019

There aren’t many of us out here doing this. It’s a small tribe in the grand scheme of things. He was a giant among us. Kind. Committed. And immensely talented. His films broke ground. His films mattered. He will be missed. And long remembered. Thank you, John. #RunIntoHisArms pic.twitter.com/wKfOaCGFuA — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2019

RIP John Singleton. To create a film as culturally significant as Boyz n the Hood and also a popcorn movie as fun as Shaft is true talent. Will miss his voice — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) April 29, 2019

Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019

R.I.P John Singleton thank you for helpling me if It wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be a Academy award Winner I gonna miss you bro I love you my prayers for your family we will never forget! YOU ARE LEGENDARY 🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 29, 2019

Cookie and I are deeply saddened to hear about the untimely passing of our friend and outstanding filmmaker John Singleton. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 29, 2019

Sad sad news. Such a good director and so well regarded everywhere he went. We will miss his work and his storytelling voice. RIP #JohnSingleton https://t.co/AIIMQidV8X — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 29, 2019

Stars in the universe that burn the brightest, live shorter lives than others. And with their high-energy light, they transform all that basks in their luminosity. Farewell John Singleton (1968-2019). — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 29, 2019

John Singleton was a visionary and exceptional artist whose work I’ve always deeply admired. I only met him once, but I was so happy when I did and to find him filled with nothing but kindness, support, and encouragement. All prayers to his loved ones. May he forever rest. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) April 29, 2019

Saddened to learn that legendary director & pioneer John Singleton has passed away. My condolences to his family #RIP #JohnSingleton pic.twitter.com/mKrahYsdDV — Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) April 29, 2019

John Singleton, a singular talent, thank you. RIP. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) April 29, 2019

Rest in Peace, John Singleton. Just heartbreaking. Sending love and strength to his family during this incredibly difficult time. 💔#JohnSingleton https://t.co/hiKhwwp4cU — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) April 29, 2019

Rest up John Singleton. We never met, but Remember The Time literally changed my life. Thank you so much. God Bless you — Chance The Rapper Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 29, 2019

You revolutionized cinema. You nurtured talent. You were so kind. Rest In Peace John Singleton https://t.co/mJlmCQMHP5 — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) April 29, 2019

May John Singleton #RIP. “Boyz n the Hood” and so much of his work was inspired & groundbreaking. What a talented, kind person. This is truly tragic. pic.twitter.com/z8W5BMuc5T — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) April 29, 2019

