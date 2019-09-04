Comedian Chelsea Handler examines white privilege in new Netflix documentary

Comedian Chelsea Handler has come a long way from making fun of celebrities in her stand-up to what she's doing now.

Ever since leaving the E! Network to produce her own content at Netflix, Handler has explored many uncomfortable issues, like racism, drugs and dating. For her next exploration, Handler is tackling another uncomfortable subject: white privilege.

The new documentary is called "Hello Privilege, It's Me Chelsea" and from the looks of the trailer, we'll get to see Handler travel America as she examines her own privilege and interviews other people about having (or not having) privilege in America today.

White privilege is without a doubt an uncomfortable topic to talk about and has shown up in countless think pieces across the internet either examining the issue or dismissing it all together.

Most people see white privilege as a societal privilege that benefits white people over non-white people. It looks like Handler will explore this idea while talking to people of color who have seen white privilege at work, like fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Knowing Handler's work, the documentary will be controversial, thought-provoking and hopefully an eye-opening experience for viewers.

You can watch the trailer for the documentary below. It starts streaming Sept 13 on Netflix.

Here’s a trailer for my new @Netflix documentary, ‘Hello Privilege, It’s Me Chelsea.’ Out September 13th. pic.twitter.com/b3ygWUIuhM — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 3, 2019

