Country singer Justin Carter dies in shooting during music video

Up-and-coming country singer Justin Carter died after he was accidentally shot while filing a music video in Texas. He was 35.

His mother, Cindy McClellan, told Fox News that Carter was filming a music video in Houston on Saturday when a gun in his pocket “went off and caught my son in the corner of his eye.”

“He was a wonderful person, very loving and he loved our God very much,” she told Fox News.

Carter released a new song entitled “Love Affair” earlier this month, and he was about to embark on a 10-state tour.

No other details about his death have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.