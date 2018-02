ORLANDO, Fla. - Actors, athletes and artists--oh my! Who knew the Orlando area is home to some of the world's biggest stars?

Whether they were born here, went to high school here or even still reside in sunny Central Florida, these stars carry a piece of the Sunshine State with them everywhere.

Check out some of the stars you never knew were from the Orlando area.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.