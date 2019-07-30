Discover Central Florida's music scene starting with these venues

ORLANDO, Fla. - Beyond its abundance of amusement parks, Central Florida has an eclectic music scene where you can meet people who are as passionate about live shows and craft beer as you are.

From acoustic open mic nights to energy-packed punk shows to synth pop electronic dance music, Central Florida has a distinct sound palette and an even more unique range of music venues. There's a space for everyone, and the following are just a few of what this area has to offer.

Henao Contemporary Center

Feeling artsy? The Henao Contemporary Center combines visual arts with live music in its outdoor, indoor space where attendees can watch artists live paint murals, stroll through rows of artisanal vendors and sip on beer as they bop their heads to local bands or dance to DJs in the main stage room. Whether you're in the mood to wear skin tight rave attire or casual nonfestival clothing, Henao is an alternative, multifunctional space suitable for a variety of music tastes.

The Haven At Forsyth



Longtime metal enthusiasts turn to The Haven for nights of passionate local voices and instrumentals. This edgy venue is — as its name suggests — a safe haven for loyal regulars and eager newcomers. Homegrown bands across different alternative genres come together to create exciting, organically Central Floridian lineups. Attendees can experience the music from the full bar or billiards or as they headbang in the crowd.

House of Blues

Experiencing live music is never quite the same after you’ve witnessed it in this classic venue -- where both guitar riffs and jazzy instrumentals resonate throughout the music hall. House of Blues is a go-to spot for locals looking to witness their favorite national and regional talent in an intimate, laid-back setting. From rural Southern grooves to gospel to roots-based rock’n’roll, this venue rejuvenates attendees with music for the soul.

West End Trading Company

Get a firsthand look into punk history with a visit to West End Trading Company, a small, but mighty venue, known as the home of local music events in Central Florida, such as the Pints ‘n Paws Craft Beer Festival, Hurricane Party, Sanford Craft Beer Week and more. Nestled in Historic Downtown Sanford, this busy venue is home to live music, DJs, a full bar, pub grub, craft beer and good vibes.

Austin’s Coffee

For those craving a more intimate venue and easy access to caffeine, Austin's Coffee in Winter Park is the place for you. Not only does Austin’s feature live bands, the coffee-shop-turned-venue is a space for art shows, independent films, live comedy, poetry and more. The most notable nights for music at Austin’s would be their open mic nights, during which the region's hidden talent can make their presence known among a small audience of music aficionados. Other events include nightly jazz jams and hip hop showcases.

