This Disney-inspired decor will make any home feel like a Magic Kingdom

Kitchen

When you stay at a Disney resort or surrounding hotel, you are treated to Mickey-shaped waffles. You don't need us to tell you how great they are. Impress any guest when you make your own Mickey waffles with this wafflemaker from Amazon. It's only $12.49.

The smells that are pumped onto Main Street U.S.A. could soon be yours. Recreate those iconic scents with this room spray from floridacandlesgifts on Etsy for $5.58. You'll feel like you're walking past the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor in Magic Kingdom.

Grab your popcorn bucket and give yourself unlimited refills with this Pixar-themed popcorn machine. No popcorn bucket? No problem. The lid doubles as a bowl. Snag this from Amazon for $30.64.

Want to really impress your dinner guests? Next time you set the table, use this fancy flatware set with lil' Mickey-shaped cutouts. The Mickey shapes are small enough not to scream Disney, but they still add a magical touch to any dinner -- even a "frozen" one.

Get this 24-piece set from shopDisney for $65.

No ohana is complete without a Stitch slow cooker. This kitchen essential will become your favorite culinary gadget in no time. You'll be able to watch your entire Disney library while still making dinner. You'll find this 7-quart slow cooker, as well as a variety of others, on shopDisney for $39.95.

You'll never be late with this "Alice in Wonderland" tea set featuring the Dormouse and two teacups. This set is perfect for an un-birthday and there's no need to fall down a rabbit hole to get this item; just head over to shopDisney and snag this for $65.

Living room

Snuggle up on the couch with these embroidered pillowcases. These cases are perfect for that person who only vacations to Florida and eats Mickey ice cream bars. We're not judging.

Get it from IAMginarella on Etsy for $25. It's available in four colors with or without a hidden Mickey. But is that even a question?

Be inspired by the man himself, Walt Disney, with this scented candle.

This candle will bring out any creativity you have inside you and have you planning your very own theme park by the end of the night. The scent is said to be rich and masculine with notes of worn leather and sweet tobacco. Get it from MapleandWhisky on Etsy for $15.71 (available with a cotton or wood wick).

For the little dreamers, consider a wooden name sign in the classic Disney font, Waltograph. Get one of these adorable name signs from PersonaliseMyName on Etsy. Sign prices will vary, depending on the number of letters in the name.

Remind yourself how long you have to wait until your next vacation with these countdown blocks -- because there is nothing more exciting than realizing you're one day closer to enjoying a warm churro. Get these from Amazon for $35.78.

Bathroom

Feel like you're showering in the finest Disney resort with shampoo, conditioner and body washes that were created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Forget stealing the bottles from the hotel room, you can find the entire inventory at shopDisney.

With this Minnie Mouse shower curtain, you'll be able to belt out your favorite Disney tunes in style. The white and gold pattern is sure to make anyone feel like a royal. Minnie herself would be jealous. Get it from Bed Bath and Beyond for $24.99.

Outdoor

You may not be able to see the electrical parade from your backyard, but you can "whip" these lights out and transform your yard into your very own tiki terrace (singing birds not included) and enjoy a homemade Dole Whip. Find these string lights at shopDisney for $29.99.

Stand clear of the door as you wipe your feet on this monorail-themed doormat fit for the highway in the sky. This doormat is available in two sizes and two finishes. Get it from TangledDesignsCo on Etsy for $38.49.

