Disney to celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's hard to believe, but one of the biggest and most recognizable animated characters is turning 90 years old this year.

The mouse was first drawn for Walt Disney’s "Steamboat Willie" on Nov. 18, 1928.

Today, Mickey Mouse is recognized worldwide as the symbol of the Walt Disney Company.

To celebrate, preparations are underway at Disney parks around the globe. According to the Disney park blog "Walt Disney World in Florida will celebrate Mickey’s birthday from November 16-18 with special merchandise and food and beverage items, as well as the chance for guests to celebrate at Magic Kingdom Park during the 'Move It! Shake It! Dance & Play It!' Street Party, sing Happy Birthday along with the Dapper Dans on Main Street, U.S.A., and join in a special birthday dance party at Rockettower Plaza Stage in Tomorrowland.”

The blog says an even bigger Mickey Mouse dance party is coming to the resort in 2019.

Similar events are happening at Disney resorts in California, Toyko, Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai and the Disney Cruise Lines.

Happy early birthday, Mickey!

