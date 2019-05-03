Florida's biggest rock experience features mega bands

Rockville is ready to rock Jacksonville.
The Welcome To Rockville 2019 festival runs May 3-5 and will feature must-see sets from some of the biggest names in rock, including Tool, Korn, Rob Zombie, Incubus, The Prodigy, Shinedown and Judas Priest, who will make their Rockville debut.
"Judas Priest are primed and ready to unleash new Firepower with full metal fury on the USA again as we are one of the headliners at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida! The Priest is back!" Rob Halford said.
"We're excited to return to Jacksonville and play at Welcome To Rockville in 2019! There are some great bands on the bill and we can't wait to see our friends in Tool, The Prodigy, as well as many others. See you there!" said Chris Kilmore, of Incubus.
Speaking of Tool, the band has been working on its new album for at least two years and hinted through a Twitter post that fans at Rockville might be the first to hear it live.
Eyes on @tool. #riotgearretired #whileyouwerewhiningwewereworking @tool2019 pic.twitter.com/y71dFL3xT9 — Maynard J Keenan (@mjkeenan) May 1, 2019
In addition to performances from top music artists, and various onsite attractions, attendees will also enjoy food and beverage options celebrating local Jacksonville flavors.
Band performance times for Welcome To Rockville 2019 are as follows but are subject to change. (NOTE: Times listed with latest show first.)
Friday, May 3
Monster Energy Stage
9:50 PM Korn
7:50 PM Chevelle
6:30 PM Flogging Molly
4:55 PM Tom Morello
3:50 PM Hyro The Hero
2:20 PM Hands Like Houses
1:00 PM Dirty Honey
Metropolitan Stage
8:45 PM Evanescence
7:10 PM The Crystal Method
5:35 PM Killswitch Engage
4:25 PM Beartooth
3:15 PM Light The Torch
1:50 PM Amigo The Devil
River Stage
6:10 PM Circa Survive
5:00 PM Mark Lanegan Band
3:45 PM Black Pistol Fire
2:45 PM Wilson
1:25 PM Demob Happy
12:30 PM Cleopatrick
Saturday, May 4
Monster Energy Stage
9:50 PM Rob Zombie
7:50 PM Shinedown
5:35 PM In This Moment
4:10 PM Black Label Society
2:55 PM The Damned Things
1:55 PM Dead Girls Academy
Metropolitan Stage
8:50 PM Judas Priest
6:15 PM The Cult
4:45 PM Skillet
3:30 PM Tremonti
2:25 PM Badflower
1:20 PM Crobot
River Stage
7:05 PM Yelawolf
5:25 PM Zeal & Ardor
4:05 PM Wage War
3:00 PM Movements
1:50 PM Boston Manor
Sunday, May 5
Monster Energy Stage
8:35 PM Tool
6:40 PM Bring Me The Horizon
4:15 PM The Interrupters
3:05 PM Fever 333
2:05 PM Yungblud
1:00 PM The Glorious Sons
12:00 PM Hyde
Metropolitan Stage
7:35 PM Incubus
5:40 PM Papa Roach
3:35 PM The Struts
2:30 PM Reignwolf
1:30 PM Dorothy
12:30 PM The Dirty Nil
River Stage
4:55 PM Meshuggah
3:00 PM Architects
2:00 PM Grandson
1:00 PM While She Sleeps
12:00 PM Shvpes
Festival doors open at 11:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.