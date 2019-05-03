Florida's biggest rock experience features mega bands

Rockville is ready to rock Jacksonville.

The Welcome To Rockville 2019 festival runs May 3-5 and will feature must-see sets from some of the biggest names in rock, including Tool, Korn, Rob Zombie, Incubus, The Prodigy, Shinedown and Judas Priest, who will make their Rockville debut.

"Judas Priest are primed and ready to unleash new Firepower with full metal fury on the USA again as we are one of the headliners at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida! The Priest is back!" Rob Halford said.

"We're excited to return to Jacksonville and play at Welcome To Rockville in 2019! There are some great bands on the bill and we can't wait to see our friends in Tool, The Prodigy, as well as many others. See you there!" said Chris Kilmore, of Incubus.

Speaking of Tool, the band has been working on its new album for at least two years and hinted through a Twitter post that fans at Rockville might be the first to hear it live.

In addition to performances from top music artists, and various onsite attractions, attendees will also enjoy food and beverage options celebrating local Jacksonville flavors.

Band performance times for Welcome To Rockville 2019 are as follows but are subject to change. (NOTE: Times listed with latest show first.)

Friday, May 3

Monster Energy Stage

9:50 PM Korn

7:50 PM Chevelle

6:30 PM Flogging Molly

4:55 PM Tom Morello

3:50 PM Hyro The Hero

2:20 PM Hands Like Houses

1:00 PM Dirty Honey

Metropolitan Stage

8:45 PM Evanescence

7:10 PM The Crystal Method

5:35 PM Killswitch Engage

4:25 PM Beartooth

3:15 PM Light The Torch

1:50 PM Amigo The Devil

River Stage

6:10 PM Circa Survive

5:00 PM Mark Lanegan Band

3:45 PM Black Pistol Fire

2:45 PM Wilson

1:25 PM Demob Happy

12:30 PM Cleopatrick

Saturday, May 4

Monster Energy Stage

9:50 PM Rob Zombie

7:50 PM Shinedown

5:35 PM In This Moment

4:10 PM Black Label Society

2:55 PM The Damned Things

1:55 PM Dead Girls Academy

Metropolitan Stage

8:50 PM Judas Priest

6:15 PM The Cult

4:45 PM Skillet

3:30 PM Tremonti

2:25 PM Badflower

1:20 PM Crobot

River Stage

7:05 PM Yelawolf

5:25 PM Zeal & Ardor

4:05 PM Wage War

3:00 PM Movements

1:50 PM Boston Manor

Sunday, May 5

Monster Energy Stage

8:35 PM Tool

6:40 PM Bring Me The Horizon

4:15 PM The Interrupters

3:05 PM Fever 333

2:05 PM Yungblud

1:00 PM The Glorious Sons

12:00 PM Hyde

Metropolitan Stage

7:35 PM Incubus

5:40 PM Papa Roach

3:35 PM The Struts

2:30 PM Reignwolf

1:30 PM Dorothy

12:30 PM The Dirty Nil

River Stage

4:55 PM Meshuggah

3:00 PM Architects

2:00 PM Grandson

1:00 PM While She Sleeps

12:00 PM Shvpes

Festival doors open at 11:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

