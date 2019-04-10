'Game of Thrones' final season is coming: 5 things you need to know

To say the hype is real for the upcoming and final season of "Game of Thrones" would be an understatement. Season 8 of the hot HBO series debuts Sunday and fans all over the world are freaking out.

Little is known about the last season, but that hasn't stopped fans from rewatching old episodes and speculating what will go down in the very last episodes.

Luckily for viewers who like to consume television without spoilers, the producers of the show went to great lengths to make sure no details emerged from the filming of the last season. That means phones were confiscated, names were changed and scripts were kept on lockdown.

Since it's been quite some time since we've been to Westeros (the previous season finale was in 2017), here is a little recap of things to remember and what to expect before the final season of "Game of Thrones" begins.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are a thing

At the end of season 7, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen become intimate, but this new relationship does have the potential to upset others. It's a strange realtionship, given Daenerys is Jon's aunt and all, but that didn't stop the producers behind the show. The trailer for the new season shows them together, so it will be interesting to see what exactly is going to go down.

The Wall was knocked down

The ice dragon become the most iconic character in "Game of Thrones" history after it knocked down the Wall that separates the seven kingdoms and the Others. Will there be a battle between the dead and the humans? Boy, do we hope so.

A diplomatic summit brought practically the entire cast into the same room (something that hasn't happened since season one), which was pretty epic.

Keep an eye out for Cersei

There was a truce between Cersei and Daenerys in season 7, with the goal of defeating the White Walkers. Cersei, being the evil queen that she is, pledged her armies to Tyrion, leaving her enemies to destroy each other. It was a classic move by Cersei, and we can't wait to see what she has up her sleeve in the new season.

Cersei also bought the Golden Company, and Euron Greyjoy is sailing them back to Westeros, so hopefully she will do something evil with them. Oh, and she's pregnant. And her faithful brother, Jamie, has left her for the North. Get ready for something evil, y'all.

Look out for the army of the dead

The Night King, aka the king of the White Walkers, basically wants to convert everyone into a zombie. He was the one who killed one of Daenerys' dragons and turned it into the ice dragon that knocked down the Wall. The Night King and the White Walkers are currently marching toward Winterfell, which will hopefully start some sort of battle.

Arya Stark is an assassin

We learned by the end of season 7 that Arya is now a full-on assassin, and it seems like she's out for blood. Maisie Williams, the actress who plays Arya, said that she had to start training a year in advance before shooting some of the battle scenes that she will be involved with.

Will you be watchig the final season? The first episode of "Game of Thrones" premieres on HBO on Sunday at 9 p.m. You can watch the trailer below.

