Here's the only way you can see Garth Brooks at The Barn in Sanford

Garth Brooks performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Garth Brooks is bringing his Dive Bar Tour to Central Florida in October.

There are seven stops on the tour, and Brooks selected The Barn in Sanford as one of them.

On Oct. 16 at 8 p.m., Brooks will delight his Florida fans with an intimate show to celebrate his duet with Blake Shelton called “Dive Bar.”

Tickets will not be on sale. You can only win them from local country radio stations, News 6 was told by The Barn staff.

Garth Brooks’ management team will release the list of participating radio stations Wednesday afternoon. The list will be posted to The Barn’s website, according to the bar’s staff.

Local country station K923 has announced ways they will be giving away tickets.

For more information, click here.



