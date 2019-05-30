Surf's up at Disney's exclusive H2O Glow Nights

ORLANDO, Fla - Disney's Typhoon Lagoon is ready to welcome guests Thursday to its second season of H2O Glow Nights.

The exclusive event lets guests experience everything the colorful waterpark has to offer with small crowds, and short wait times.

During the day, guests can soak up the sun alongside the surf pool, but during the after-hours H2O Glow Nights, the sandy beaches transform into a DJ-hosted dance party.

Rex from Disney's "Toy Story" takes center stage, and rocks out to the dance beats as Partysaurus Rex.

Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog

The twist on the classic character was inspired by Pixar Animation Studios director and animator Mark Walsh. “Partysaurus Rex,” a short film, is about Rex’s fun and luminous party with the bath toys.

Walsh took time to talk about the short film during last year's event.

After a few trips down the park's Storm Slides and Crush 'n' Gusher attractions, be on the lookout for some of your other favorite characters from "Toy Story."

Woody, Jessie and Buzz are scattered throughout the park, ready to be in a photo.

Disney said on its park blog that an inflatable Forky, from the all-new movie, "Toy Story 4," will also join the fun.

Theme park blogger BlogMickey.com shared photos of the new character sitting along the park's Castaway Creek.

Courtesy: BlogMickey.com

This year's food menu is bigger and better than ever, featuring a variety of colorful and refreshing beverages as well as a few delicious dishes to munch on, said the blog.

Disney gave guests a preview of some the food that will be available:

Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog

Pork Kabob, Available at Leaning Palms - Jicama slaw, kumquat preserves, pineapple, and watermelon topped with micro greens.

Chick Kabob, Available at Leaning Palms – Mojo chicken, jicama slaw, kumquat preserves, pineapple, and watermelon topped with micro greens

Surfs Up Chicken Noodle Salad, Available at Leaning Palms, Typhoon Tilly’s, Snack Shack – Bulgogi chicken, noodle slaw, and lettuce topped with sesame seeds

Fish Out of Water, Available at Leaning Palms – Baked cod, coconut rice, and baby bok choy topped with lemon butter and micro greens

Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog

Bathtub Party Sundae, Available at Happy Landings - Vanilla ice cream, confetti cake, whipped cream, and chocolate rubber ducks topped with sprinkles and served in a novelty bathtub dish.

Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog

Woody's Rootin' Tootin' Milkshake, Available at Leaning Palms - Cotton candy milkshake served in a novelty Woody Boot and topped with whipped cream, edible glitter, and a gummy worm.

Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog

The Glowing Unicorn (Non-alcoholic), Available at Leaning Palms -Non-alcoholic violet colada with a glow cube, rainbow whipped cream, edible shimmer glitter, and a twist candy lollipop.

Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog

Buzz Blaster (Non-alcoholic), Available at Leaning Palms - Sprite and green apple popping pearls served with a Buzz Lightyear glow clip.

Galactic Lemonade (Alcoholic), Available at Let's Go Slurpin' and Fred's Dive Bar - Blueberry vodka, blue curaçao, Odwalla Lemonade, and pomegranate juice topped with Sprite and a glow cube.

Advance tickets for H2O Glow Nights start at $59 per person plus tax for adults and $54 per person plus tax for children ages 3 to 9. On the days of the event, the ticket price will be $69 per person plus tax for adults and $64 per person plus tax for children. Tickets are not required for children under age 3.

Tickets can be bought at the Walt Disney World Resort website.



