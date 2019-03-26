HBO hid actual iron thrones around the globe for 'Game of Thrones' fans to find

Fans of HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones" seem to be in a league of their own when it comes to obsessing over a TV show.

The hype is turned up to the highest level right now since the show's last season debuts soon. The hype is so insane that HBO decided to hide six actual iron thrones around the world for die-hard "Game of Thrones" fans to find.

The search for the thrones started just a few days ago, and Vulture reports four of them have been found in Björkliden, Sweden, Puzzlewood, England, Atienza, Spain, and Beberibe, Brazil. The fifth throne, the Throne of Ice, has yet to be found. The sixth throne will be unveiled later this week.

Looking at the photos and video of the thrones that have already been found, it seems that the thrones really are hidden in the middle of nowhere, which is probably a good thing. Can you imagine not knowing anything about "Game of Thrones" and then you stumble upon a massive medieval-looking throne in the middle of the woods having no idea how it got there?

You don't have to be the first to the throne, to be part of its legacy.

You still have 9 days to take your rightful place on the Throne. Join the Quest #ForTheThrone https://t.co/UeZccZ2euu pic.twitter.com/1OiCAG964z — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 23, 2019

If you feel like putting on your Carmen Sandiego hat to search the world for a 600-pound throne with knives sticking out of it, search for #ForTheThrone on social media so you can get clues to where the two remaining thrones are hidden.

