Here are the perfect podcasts to get you into the Halloween spirit

ORLANDO, Fla. - If your drive to work or your workout it isn't terrifying enough, these podcasts will help you get into the Halloween spirit.

No Sleep Podcast

The name really says it all; "No Sleep" isn't for the faint of heart. The podcast comes with a disclaimer telling listeners it's intended to disturb. And it will get under your skin.

"No Sleep" began as a Reddit forum that gave writers and horror enthusiasts a place to share their stories. It's since been converted to a podcast broken into stand-alone tales by published writers.

With over seven years of original content and nine seasons, there is every type of horror to entertain and keep you up at night.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and iHeartRadio apps.

The Black Tapes

The Black Tapes podcast takes a narrative form and is difficult to put on pause. Much like the "Blair Witch Project" is a found-footage film, "The Black Tapes" is a fictional story that seems horrifyingly real.

The story follows a podcast host turned investigative journalist who interviews a paranormal-skeptic investigator. The host gets intertwined in a series of disturbing, unsolved paranormal cases that quickly become dangerous.

Broken into multiple episodes, the "Black Tapes" looks at history, science, exorcisms and the paranormal.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Android, Stitcher, RSS, and Google Play apps.

Crime Junkie

If the paranormal doesn't scare you, but serial killers and cold cases do, "Crime Junkie" will send shivers down your spine.

The hosts cover both infamous and relatively unknown cases, from the controversy of Lizzie Borden to the murders of indigenous women of rural Alaska.

"Crime Junkie" won't have you looking under your bed for monsters, but might have you paranoid when you leave your house, questioning who your friends really are and checking twice that you locked your front door.

Lore

Listening to "Lore" is a lot like opening up an illustrated storybook. The podcast explores urban legends, myths, ancient folklore and tall tales told in poetic language, accompanied by original music.

The stories are creepy and unnerving, taking familiar tales and putting them into historical context. Many listeners describe "Lore" as a podcast for around the campfire, but dimming the lights and sitting surrounded by the glow of carved pumpkins works just as well.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RSS, and iHeartRadio apps. Lore is also a show on Amazon Prime Video.

Last Podcast on the Left

***WARNING: This podcast contains strong language and topics and is probably best listened to outside the office.***

"Last Podcast on the Left" is very much an adults-only comedy show meets "Little Shop of Horrors," mixed with "Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

While some podcasts shy away from the goriest of details, "Last Podcast on the Left" leaves no drop of blood unshed. Covering serial killers, cults, black magic, cryptid encounters and iconic hauntings, the hosts of the show will make you laugh and cringe at the same time.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

