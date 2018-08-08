Here's how Mickey Mouse can help put your kid to bed

ORLANDO, Fla. - Summer is starting to wind down for students, and soon parents will have to start getting their kids into a sleep routine. But it's not always easy.

According to the Disney Store and their "sleep shop" website, about 77 percent of parents are exhausted by trying to get their kids to bed.

And only about half of children go to bed and wake up at consistent times.

To help weary parents, Disney and its stores have launched a new effort to take the stress out of bedtime and add a little fun before kids fall asleep.

A new sleep hotline has been established to allow kids to hear from their favorite characters.

The toll-free number, 877-7-MICKEY, has five special messages, from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy.

The phone number will be available through Aug. 31.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.