Important life lessons that Disney mothers taught us

It's Mother's Day. Hopfully everyone made their cards and gifts early -- if not, run out now, there's still time. There isn't anyone in your life who loves and cares about you like your mother. She has been with you since the moment you were born.

Our mothers have taught us a lot. While we don't always appreciate the guidance at the time, as we grow up we realize just how important those life lessons were.

This year, on top of celebrating the mothers in our lives, we're also honoring the mothers we grew up watching on the silver screen. We're talking about Disney mothers and the life lessons they bestowed on us.

© Disney • Pixar Studios

In "Brave" we are introduced to a strong family relationship with two loving parents and family members who put each other above themselves. Merida may briefly forget how much her parents care for her, especially when her future is planned out by her mother. When Merida's mother is helpless, and at her mercy, Merida realizes she needs her mother and appreciates all that her mother has done for her up to that point. We aren't happy with every decision our parents make for us, but we eventually see that they make those decisions to help us.

© Walt Disney Studios

A human baby and a gorilla mother -- it's not easy being a human among apes. From the moment Kala plucked Tarzan from his crib, we knew she was going to be a great protector. As Tarzan grows up, he struggles with his appearance, he doesn't look like the rest of his primate family. His mother Kala never lets him feel as if he is different. When Tarzan decides he wants to leave the jungle and live a life among humans, Kala supports Tarzan's decision and reminds him that a mother's love never ends, their hearts go with their children forever.

© Walt Disney Studios

You don't need us to explain this scene again. But nothing shows a mother's love more than the love Dumbo receives from his mother. From the moment the stork delivered him she loved him with all her heart. When he is bullied and teased for looking different his mother continues to love him just the way he is. We learned that no matter how we look, our mothers will always be there for us. "Rest your head close to my heart, never to part, baby of mine."

© Walt Disney Studios

A grandmother whose bark is worse than her bite -- Grandmother Willow taught us to follow our path. She advises Pocahontas to listen and allow the spirits to guide her where she is going. We must learn to follow our spinning arrow and go where our hearts are leading us, even if we feel like it is not the right path.

© Walt Disney Studios

Eudora taught us that we have to work each and every day to make our dreams come true. Eudora wanted Tiana to be professionally successful but also have fun along the way. She kept pushing Tiana toward her dream of opening her own restaurant. The only way to make your dreams come true is to work real hard each and every day, then good things are sure to come your way. You can't just sit around wishing on stars. That old star can only take you part of a way. You've got to help it with some hard work of your own.

© Walt Disney Studios

Sure Nani isn't a mother, however, she is Lilo's legal guardian so she deserves a mention this Mother's Day. If you grew up with a sibling then you know the struggle that comes with it. There might be countless arguments, close living quarters and maybe even a few slammed doors. But through all that we still find ourselves doing anything for our younger or older halfs. You're still family no matter what you go through and ohana means family, which means nobody gets left behind.

Who is your favorite Disney mom? Comment with your answer below.

