Jane Lynch, Cyndi Lauper developing 'Golden Girls'-inspired show for Netflix

It's time to thank Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper for being a friend.

Lynch won an Emmy Sunday night at the Creative Arts Emmys for her guest role in "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and revealed that she and Lauper (who must be friends) are developing a show together for Netflx, and it will be comparable to the classic show "The Golden Girls," according to Variety.

“We’re our age. I’m almost 60 and she’s 65, and we’re looking for our next act, without ever having had husbands of children,” Lynch said of the show. “And there will be two other people who haven’t been cast yet. But its kind of a 'Golden Girls' for today.”

This sounds wildly fun, and if they want to make every "Golden Girls" fan dreams come true, we'll see Betty White pop up in this.

