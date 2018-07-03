Jay Z's Trayvon Martin documentary series shows rise of activism following his death

A new trailer was released Tuesday for Jay Z’s documentary about Trayvon Martin, the unarmed Florida 17-year-old who was shot and killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in 2012 causing outrage around the country.

The trailer for the six-part docu-series “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” opens with the phone call Trayvon Martin’s father, Tracy Martin, made when his son didn’t some home that February night in 2012.

“I need to file a missing person’s report for my son,” Tracy Martin told Sanford police.

Viewers will also hear the 7 p.m. call to police made by George Zimmerman, who fatally shot the teen and was later acquitted using Florida’s stand your ground self-defense law, during which he describes Martin as a “suspicious guy.”

Martin’s parents, Tracy Martin and Sabrina Fulton, premiered the documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival in April to a standing ovation, according to USA Today.

Both Tracy Martin and Fulton describe the events leading up to their son’s death and the activist movement that followed.

“It took my son being shot down to stand up,” Fulton said in the trailer wiping away tears.

Multiple activists in the series speak to the call for justice for unarmed men of color shot by police that followed after Martin’s death. The 17-year-old became the face of the Black Lives Matter movement after Zimmerman was found not guilty in 2013.

Zimmerman has continued to stay in the public eye through several run ins with law enforcement in the last five years. He still lives in the Sanford and Lake Mary area.

He was most recently charged with stalking a private investigator working on the Jay Z documentary series and threatening to feed him to an alligator. A judge denied a request for a restraining order against Zimmerman.

“Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” premieres July 30 at 10 p.m. on Paramount Network.

Watch the new trailer below.

