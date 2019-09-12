Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, aka Pam and Angela, starting 'Office' podcast

"The Office" may be leaving Netflix eventually, but stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, aka Pam and Angela, are here to save the day by starting a new podcast about "The Office" called "Office Ladies."

Pam and Angela may have been frenemies and rival members of the Party Planning Committee, but Fischer and Kinsey are BFFs in real life, so it makes sense they'd want to start a podcast about one of the most beloved TV shows ever, and their friendship since the show has ended. Is this the best thing to happen since Toby announced he was moving to Costa Rica? Yes!

Fischer and Kinsey will watch an episode of "The Office" each week and give some behind-the-scenes gossip and talk about what it was like filming that episode. This is basically an "Office" fan's dream come true.

“It seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans,” Fischer said in a statement. “Besides talking about 'The Office,' you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years.”

Let's just keep our fingers crossed some cast members will come on the podcast to chat with Fischer and Kinsey. Can you imagine a Jim and Pam mini-reunion? Or Mindy Kaling coming on the podcast to spill some behind-the-scenes tea? BRB, going to start ugly crying like Michael Scott.

The podcast debuts Oct. 16 (so soon!) and will be available on the podcast network Earwolf. In the meantime, we'll be binging every iconic episode of "The Office" on Netflix, starting with "Dinner Party."

