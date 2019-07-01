Melissa McCarthy might play Ursula in "Little Mermaid' remake

It seems that Melissa McCarthy is one step closer to playing the iconic sea witch Ursula in Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid."

Variety was told by sources that McCarthy is in the early stages of being cast as Ursula, one of the all-time great Disney villans.

The original 1989 film is beloved by many generations, so it makes sense Disney would choose "The Little Mermaid" as its next live-action remake after doing "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin" and the highly anticipated "Lion King" still on the way, which will hit theaters July 19.

Many people on Twitter were hoping that singing superstar Lizzo would get cast in the movie (she was also hoping this after dressing up as Ursula for Halloween last year), but alas, it looks like McCarthy could be the one to grow some tentacals. We're sure that the two-time Oscar nominee will bring her comedic chops to the villianess role.

Variety reports the new film will keep the same songs that we know and love, but will also add some new songs with some help from Lin-Manuel Miranda. "Mary Poppins Returns" director Rob Marshall is helming the project.

There's no word on when "The Little Mermaid" will hit theaters, but we're guessing it will be a couple years.

Graham Media Group 2019