We'd be crazy to say that we didn't have a favorite Pixar film. But did you know each state also has a favorite film? Generations have grown up with Pixar films, going all the way back to the release of "Toy Story" in 1995.

With the release of "Toy Story 4" on Thursday, adults are now reliving their childhood -- again.

Cabletv.com used Google Trends to determine the most popular Pixar movie in each state. Let's take a look at which movies were favored in each state.

Adventure is out there.

"Up" was a favorite in 17 states across the country. Who could forget the timeless love story of Carl and Ellie? We're still crying. The movie conquered a couple of states in 2018, but ballooned by nearly 750% in 2019.

"Up"-loving states include:

Alabama

District of Columbia

Georgia

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

New York

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Eight states follow their arrow

2012's "Brave" found love in eight states, followed by "Inside Out" which was a favorite in five. The Scottish Princess sparked interest in Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Dakota, South Dakota and Washington.

"Inside Out’s" team of colorful emotions stole the hearts of viewers from Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Utah.

You've got a friend in...

We love our toys so much so that the original "Toy Story" film is still a favorite in the Sunshine State. However, Idaho prefers the 1999 sequel, "Toy Story 2." Connecticut, Delaware and Nevada like "Toy Story 3." If you ask us, nothing beats the original.

One is the loneliest number

Several Pixar films scored just a single state according to cabletv.com.

1998’s "A Bug’s Life" - Louisiana

2011’s "Cars 2" - Arkansas

2017’s "Cars 3" - Kentucky

2003’s "Finding Nemo" - Hawaii

2015’s "The Good Dinosaur" - Wyoming

2008’s "WALL-E" - Alaska

Of them all, only Hawaii stood by their 2018 favorite.

Not so incredible

The original "Incredibles" film lived up to its name. California and Texas loved the original version of the film that followed a family of supers as they try to live a normal life, but the 2018 sequel, "Incredibles 2" wasn't able to power its way onto the map.

Just keep swimming

Iowa, Kansas, Montana and Rhode Island won’t forget their favorite film, "Finding Dory." The 2016 sequel became the third-most successful Pixar movie of all time.

"Monsters, Inc." scared its way to Arizona and New Mexico.

"Ratatouille" spiced up feelings in Massachusetts and Vermont.

