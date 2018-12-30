Play all the best music of 2018 with this Spotify playlist

2018 has come and gone just like that, and the amount of music that was dropped in just 365 days is pretty unreal.

While artists such as Ariana Grande and Drake dominated the Billboard charts, rising stars including indie artists Snail Mail and Mitski made some of the best albums of the entire year.

And don't forget country singer Kacey Musgraves and R&B star Janelle Monae who put out the best work of their careers this year, and landed them each multiple Grammy nominations for February.

Don't count on the veterans of the music industry, too. Jay-Z and Beyoncé released a collaborative album and Eminem's "Kamikaze," a spitfire album dedicated to all his haters.

So instead of hunting around the internet for the best music of 2018, we assembled a nice and easy playlist on Spotify that highlights some of the best tunes released this year. Put this playlist on shuffle and relive the best of 2018.

