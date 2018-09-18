SEC sues SeaWorld over 'Blackfish'

ORLANDO, Fla. - The United States Securities and Exchange Commission is suing SeaWorld for its failure to notify investors about the negative impact the documentary "Blackfish" had on the theme park.

"Blackfish," released in 2013, was highly critical of SeaWorld's treatment of its killer whales.

In the civil lawsuit, filed in U.S. district court, the complaint states, "Between approximately December 20, 2013, and August 13, 2014, in connection with the offer and sale of SeaWorld securities, SeaWorld and (former CEO James) Atchison engaged in a course of business that -- by failing to disclose the Blackfish effect to investors -- they should have known would operate as a fraud or deceit upon the purchasers of SeaWorld stock."

The complaint says SeaWorld should have known the "Blackfish effect was becoming more pronounced" by the end of 2013, but instead:

Made untrue or misleading statements or omissions to the press about material facts relating to the Blackfish effect in late 2013 and early 2014;

Did not disclose the Blackfish effect in Form S-1 registration statements filed with the SEC on or around March 24, 2014, and April 2, 2014, relating to a secondary offering of SeaWorld shares by its largest shareholder on April 9, 2014; and

Made untrue or misleading statements or omissions about material facts relating to the Blackfish effect during the "relevant period" in periodic filings with the SEC, in public statements including earnings releases and calls and in communications with underwriters for the April 9, 2014, secondary offering.

In addition, the lawsuit claims Atchison sold SeaWorld stock in 2014, allowing him to avoid losses of about $730,860.

The SEC is seeking unspecified civil penalties against SeaWorld and Atchison, along with "disgorgement of all ill-gotten gains from the unlawful activity” alleged in the lawsuit."

