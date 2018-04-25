Starflyer, world's tallest swing ride, put to test in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Starflyer, Orlando area's newest and tallest attraction, is one step closer to opening.

The $10 million attraction, located near the Orlando Eye on International Drive, will take riders about 420 feet in the air and swing them around.

Officials say it's the tallest ride of its kind in the world.

Starflyer is expected to open in May or early June.

Orlando-based developer Chuck Whittall previously said that the attraction will target locals and tourists.

[PICS: Starflyer to be tallest swing ride in world]

"(Along with other nearby attractions), it's a half-day experience. This is an experience tourists can do that they don't have to be part of the theme parks," he said. "The point of this is to continue to make International Drive a world class destination (and) to give people a reason to come to International Drive."

