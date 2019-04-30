Take a selfie with your favorite truck, driver before Monster Jam

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Monster Jam World Finals are coming to Orlando May 10-11 but fans can get ready for the big event at meet and greets happening around Central Florida where they will have the chance to see the show's stars: the monster trucks and their teams.

Seven trucks and their teams will be at events Friday and Saturday. Here's the full list of events where you can grab a selfie with one of the beastly trucks below:

Friday appearances

Monster Energy truck and driver Todd LeDuc will be at the 7-Eleven at 83 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando from 2-6 p.m.

The Pirates Curse truck will be at the Circle K at 12914 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando from 2-6 p.m.

Max-D will be making a stop at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida at 5055 West Raleigh St. from 4-6 p.m.

See Scooby Doo at Froggers at 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee from 4-8 p.m.

Alien Invasion and its driver, Bernard Lygh,t will be at Ace Cafe Orlando signing autographs from 4:30-7:30 p.m at 100 W. Livingston St., Orlando.

Saturday appearances

See Pirates Curse at the Circle K at 14000 Town Loop Blvd. in Orlando from 2-6 p.m.

Monster Energy and driver Coty Saucier will be at RaceTrac at 609 Lee Road in Orlando from 2-6 p.m.

From 3-6 p.m. Max-D will be on display at America's Best at 4652 Millenia Plaza Way in Orlando.



The Monster Jam World Finals happen May 10 and 11 at Camping World Stadium. Click here for tickets and parking information.

