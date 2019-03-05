Trailer for last season of 'Game of Thrones' is here

David Benioff (C) and cast and crew accept the Outstanding Drama Series award for "Game of Thrones" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Winter is here and so is the trailer for the final season of HBO's "Game of Thrones."

Fans of the TV show have been eagerly waiting for the eighth season while HBO has been teasing fans with clips for months. Luckily for fans, the trailer for the last six episodes did not disappoint.

The trailer gives brief updates on all of your favorite players: Arya looking out of breath and frantic, Cersei looking confident and disgusted all at the same time and all your other favorite characters who are ready for battle.

And speaking of battles, the trailer also shows what is to be one of the most epic episodes of "Game of Thrones" ever, a battle that lasts an entire episode and is reportedly the longest consecutive action sequence in cinema history.

All the fun begins on Sunday, April 14. Will you be watching?

