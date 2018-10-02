Turn into Post Malone this Halloween with authentic temporary tattoo set

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Post Malone accepts the award for Song of the Year during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Coming up with a Halloween costume is hard. Sure, you can go for the classic zombie or throw on a pair of animal ears and be a mouse, but for some, there is a looming anxiety of having the most perfect, hilarious and niche pop culture Halloween costume that will rack up likes on Instagram.

Well, don't fret, because we have come up with a costume that is culturally relevant, inexpensive and could possibly win you best costume at a Halloween party. Ladies and gentlemen, let us present to you: Post Malone.

The rapper has climbed the charts in 2018 with hits hits like "Better Now" and "Rockstar," and has defined himself with his numerous tattoos that literally cover his entire body. Luckily, Post Malone sells a temporary tattoo set that features replicas of his own tattoos, including the face ones.

Screenshot from Post Malone's website.

The collection of temporary tattoos costs $15, so pair it with a grungy hoodie and jeans, add some fake braided hair (or your own!) and you'll be looking like Post Malone for under $30.

Post Malone also revealed on "The Tonight Show" Monday night the backstory to how he got so many tattoos. Turns out, he has Justin Bieber to thank for them.

"We had a tattoo artist come through, and then I was just like, 'You know what? Justin Bieber's got some tats. And, I love you, but I know I'm way tougher than you,'" he said. "So, I was always so scared to get one, and then I got one."

And as any person with multiple tattoos will tell you, once you get one, it's hard not to go back for more. You can watch the video of Post Malone with Jimmy Fallon below.

