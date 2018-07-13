Have the ultimate staycation with The Sweet Escape home

MINNEOLA, Fla. - If you're thinking about the venue for your next big birthday party, family reunion, work retreat, you name it -- you don't need to go to the theme parks. You just need a property in the Orlando area called The Sweet Escape.

Owned by self-made millionaire Andrew Greenstein, the entirely dessert- and sweet-themed property that sleeps 52 people consists of 10 bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, a movie theater, a huge game room and just about any outdoor activity you can think of.

The property actually has a main house and a guest house. The bedrooms and bathrooms are spread throughout the two buildings. There's also two kitchens, including the Cereal Killer Kitchen.

Every single space in the home is decked out, top to bottom, with candy, sweets, puns, interactive elements -- nothing is left untouched.

The bedroom themes include a carnival suite, which, by the way, even smells like cotton candy; a Milky Way Galaxy Bar room with space shuttle and slide; a Hershey chocolate bedroom with a massage chair and sauna; a vintage diner Pepsi-themed room with a pinball machine; a Classic Coke bedroom; a Lollipop bedroom that's basically a huge ball pit; an M&M room; and Hershey Kisses, Oreo and LifeSavers Candy bedrooms.

As far as bathrooms go, themes range from the Tooth Fairy; to cupcakes; to CandyLand.

But it's the ice cream social discotheque and video game arcade where much of the indoor fun happens. You can play foosball, air hockey, basketball, virtual bowling, other video games, sing karaoke and dance. The best part? It's all included in your stay.

When you head outside, it's the huge ice cream cone-shaped pool with a Sugar Rush waterslide and cherry on the top hot tub that initially gets your attention, with a nearby full outdoor kitchen and movie screen. But farther out in the yard, you've got mini golf, human CandyLand, a LifeSavers swingset and playground, a splash pad, a S'mores Campfire, life-sized chess, tetherball and volleyball.

If you want to go the extra mile, the staff can help you get everything you need, from a fully-stocked fridge to on-site massage and private chefs.

Prices range from $1,195 to $2,085 a night, depending on the time of year you're booking -- and you do have to book well in advance. See more of the home and get a closer look at rental prices here.

