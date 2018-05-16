Universal to bring 'Trick 'r Treat' to life at Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando plans to bring the Halloween cult classic "Trick 'r Treat" to life in all-new Halloween Horror Nights mazes that "dare guests to live by the rules or suffer the consequences."

The scary event is scheduled to begin September 14.

Based on the critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite movie, the “Trick ‘r Treat” maze will "transport" guests to Warren Valley, Ohio, on Halloween night to celebrate the holiday’s dark traditions.

"Recreating some of the anthology’s most iconic scenes, the disturbing new maze invites brave thrill-seekers to become entwined within the secrets of this sleepy, suburban town," Universal said in a news release. "Guests will experience some of the film’s most grisly scenes and encounter hauntingly familiar characters. They will meander through Mr. Kreeg’s infamous house, watch as college students viciously transform into bloodthirsty werewolves and dismember the town, as well as come face-to-face with Sam -- the spirit of Halloween -- who readies to punish those who break the holiday’s tradition."

More details about Universal Studios’ “Halloween Horror Nights” will be revealed soon, the park said.

