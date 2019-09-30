Video shows 'Clueless' star Stacey Dash's arrest in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - "Clueless" star Stacey Dash appeared to be holding back tears Monday morning when she was arrested in Florida on a domestic battery charge, video from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office shows.

The body camera video, recorded around 12:30 a.m., shows the 52-year-old actress wearing only an oversized T-shirt questioning why she's being put in handcuffs.

"What are you doing?" Dash asked.

"I'll tell you in just a second, I'm just detaining you right now," the deputy replied.

The leading lady seemed clueless about what was happening as the deputy escorted her to his patrol car.

"Am I being arrested?" Dash asked.

During the walk from the apartment to the vehicle, the deputy began asking Dash about her line of work and some other personal information. She told him she was born in the Bronx, has never been arrested and does not have a concealed weapons license.

"I did a film called 'Clueless,'" Dash told the deputy.

"Oh, OK," the deputy replied.

She also told him about her time as a Fox News contributor, but said she's "taking a break right now" from TV and movies.

Deputies said Dash slapped and pushed a man during an argument at her New Port Richey apartment, leaving him with scratch marks on his arm, according to News 6 partner WPLG.

Dash has not commented on the arrest on social media. According to IMDB, she's had roles on "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," and "Renaissance Man" but she's best known for her role as a teenage valley girl in the 1995 hit "Clueless."

Dash married lawyer Jeffrey Marty in 2018.

