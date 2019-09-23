5 Instant Pot dishes to make for Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is coming, and what a better way to celebrate than with some flavorful and easy recipes that can be made in an Instant Pot?

The Instant Pot is a fantastic way to cook meat so that it’s super tender in a short period of time, so it’s perfect for things like carnitas and chicken enchiladas.

Here are a few recipes you should give a try.

Achieving the most tender pork in the Instant Pot is easier than baking a cake. All you have to do is season that gorgeous pork with cumin, chili powder, cayenne and more, and cook it in the pot for 30 minutes. You’ll have the most mouth-watering pork when it’s finished. All you have to do is set up a taco station and you’re golden. You can even use this pork to make quesadillas, enchiladas or burritos.

The best part about this Instant Pot recipe is that everything is cooked inside the pot, so you don’t end up dirtying every other pot and pan in the kitchen. Filled with corn, rice, black beans and lots of flavorful spices, this flavorful dish will fill you up and tickle your taste buds.

You will never cook ground beef for tacos any other way after you do it in the Instant Pot. It doesn't matter if you need the meat for tacos, enchiladas, or any other Spanish dish, this ground beef will be cooked just right.

Get ready for the most flavorful and most tender chicken you've ever had in enchiladas. Once you cook the sauce and chicken in the Instant Pot, you'll make the enchiladas and get them in the oven with a heaping pile of shredded cheese on top.

Heading into the winter months, soup is always an option that will satisfy everyone in your family. This chicken tortilla soup is full of spices, heat and mouth-watering chicken. If you’re not a fan of spicy food, you can always dial the heat back, and if you like your mouth to be on fire, you can always crank it up. This versatile soup will soon become a staple in your house.