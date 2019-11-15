Writing a letter to Santa? He moved to a new address

With Christmas less than two months away, your children might be preparing their letters for Santa Claus.

When addressing the letters, be sure to use jolly old Saint Nick’s new address, as he has moved, according to the United States Postal Service.

He must’ve upgraded his North Pole chateau to give Mrs. Claus more closet space and make room for more elves and toys.

To mail a letter to Santa this year use the following address.

USPS says you also must put a postage stamp and a return address on the envelope to help Santa receive the letters and respond.

USPS Operation Santa has been around for 107 years to help families and children have a magical holiday.

This year, letters from 15 cities across the country: Austin, Texas, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Los Angeles, California, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Sacramento, California, San Juan, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., will populate the USPS website for people to adopt and spread holiday cheer.

Even though the letters are adopted online, those choosing to adopt letters must visit a qualifying Label Broker Post Office to complete the mailing. Click here to find a location near you.