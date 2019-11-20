Krispy Kreme celebrates Friendsgiving with $13 double dozen offer Saturday

Don’t know what to bring to your Friendsgiving? Krispy Kreme has an idea.

The doughnut shop is offering two dozen of its Easy as Pie doughnuts for $13 Saturday at participating locations, including Daytona Beach, Kissimmee, Melbourne, Orlando and Winter Park.

If you don’t want that type of doughnut, the offer also includes two dozen original glazed or one dozen original glazed and one dozen assorted doughnuts.

The deal is not available with any other offer or coupon, and customers can only redeem the special offer twice.