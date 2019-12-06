Veteran’s voice: U.S. Army E-4 Specialist Jose Belen

Jose Belen joined the military unbeknownst to his family and he told his “naïve” self that if he can do this, he can do anything. He thought it would be “easy.” Belen shares his path from basic training to being stationed in Germany, to preparing for his tour in Baghdad. Belen tells his story of being downrange in 2003 and his transition back to civilian life in upstate New York, along with the challenges of depression and employment after his years of service.

