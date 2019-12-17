Wake up in 2020 with Girl Scout Cookie flavored coffee

Why not ring in the New Year with some cookie flavored coffee?

Dunkin’ is bringing back its popular coffee flavors inspired by the iconic Girl Scout Cookies.

The flavors are to celebrate the Girl Scout Cookie season which starts nationally in January.

Coconut Caramel and Thin Mints are the two flavors that will be available starting Jan. 1. They will stick around until the beginning of spring at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Thin Mint features the classic combination of cool mint and chocolate while Coconut Caramel is a mixture of toasted coconut and creamy caramel. Anyone with a sweet tooth can get their kick with a warm cup.

“Girl Scout Cookie season is as welcomed and anticipated as the ball dropping on New Year’s Eve, and we’re thrilled to celebrate by bringing two smile-eliciting Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors back to guests’ coffees in 2020,” said Patty Healy, Dunkin’s senior director of integrated marketing, in a press release.