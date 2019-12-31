Will you be a ‘Good Neighbor’ in 2020?

In 2020, the founders behind a local movement are encouraging people to take a pledge to be a “good neighbor.”

The pledge was created with the goal of becoming a more connected and caring community.

National Good Neighbor Day advocate Tim DeTellis came on the News 6 at Nine show on New Year’s Eve to talk about the movement. Watch the full interview at the top of this story.

Anyone who wants to take the pledge can visit nationalgoodneighborday.com.