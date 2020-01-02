Check out the 3 best affordable gift shops in Orlando

Looking to try the best gift shops in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable gift shops in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Orange County Regional History Center

Photo: kalvin K./Yelp

Topping the list is the Orange County Regional History Center. Located at 65 E. Central Blvd. in Central Business District, the museum, venues and event space and gift shop is the highest-rated inexpensive gift shop in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp.

Curious to know more?

"The Orange County Regional History Center has been located in the restored historic 1927 courthouse since 2000," the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile.

As to what the business is known for, "The museum features smart, surprising fun for all ages throughout three floors of dynamic permanent exhibits. Visitors journey through 12,000 years of Central Florida history, from the region's fascinating transition from an Indian settlement to a small town surrounded by citrus groves and cattle ranches to today's tourist-centric community," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

2. Kernel Encore Gourmet Popcorn

Photo: julio h./Yelp

Next up is Kernel Encore Gourmet Popcorn, situated at 601 N. Primrose Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp, the popcorn shop, gift shop and chocolatier and shop has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about Kernel Encore Gourmet Popcorn.

"Who is Kernel Encore?" the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile. "We're popcorn lovers just like you! We love popcorn so much that we started this company to share our love of gourmet popcorn."

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "More than 300 flavors of popcorn are available in sizes ranging from single-serve to bulk," it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

3. Sprinkles Jewelry and Gifts

Photo: shelley h./Yelp

Sprinkles Jewelry and Gifts, located at 3108 Corrine Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable gift shop, jewelry and women's clothing spot five stars out of 11 reviews.

If you're curious to know more, we found out these facts regarding Sprinkles Jewelry and Gifts.

"Sprinkles Jewelry and Gifts started as an online store in 2005 on eBay and Amazon," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Sprinkles Jewelry and Gifts is proud to have the lowest prices in Orlando on bedsheets, greeting cards, crystals, jewelry and more," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.