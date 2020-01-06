Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2121 S. Hiawassee Road

Listed for $1,911/month for its 1,360 square feet, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2121 S. Hiawassee Road.

The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Also, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. This spot allows cats and dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

1318 E. Muriel St.

Next, check out this 1,414-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's located at 1318 E. Muriel St. It's listed for $1,930/month.

The building features outdoor space and garage parking. You can also expect to see a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable and is fairly bikeable.

6874 Slaven Drive (Florida Center)

Listed at $1,945/month, this 1,668-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is located at 6874 Slaven Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, garage parking and secured entry. The unit also has air conditioning, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

3368 Robert Trent Jones Drive

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 3368 Robert Trent Jones Drive. It's listed for $1,950/month for its 2,002 square feet.

Expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the furnished apartment. Building amenities include secured entry and assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

612 Stetson St. (College Park)

Finally, here's a 1,450-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 612 Stetson St. that's also going for $1,950/month.

The building offers garage parking. The residence also offers a ceiling fan, both air conditioning and central heating and a deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

